Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning, began his high school sophomore season with an incredible six touchdown performance Thursday. In a 41-0 win for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, Manning threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one to cap off evening.

He completed 13 of 17 attempts for 260 yards, with two of those incompletions being dropped touchdown passes. Manning is listed as a four-star prospect and the top quarterback of the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports. Here are some highlights from Manning's 2020 season debut.

Manning became the varsity starter for his high school team his freshman year -- something Eli and Peyton didn't do during their freshman seasons at Isadore Newman. To solidify this point around this time last year, Archie Manning, the patriarch of the family, said that Arch was ahead of where the two NFL quarterbacks were at that point in high school. During that freshman year, Arch Manning threw for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, the oldest of the three Manning brothers and the one who has often been described as the best athlete in the family. Cooper was a standout wide receiver during his high school days at Newman and even earned a scholarship to Ole Miss, but a rare spinal condition forced him to hang up his cleats. Peyton actually threw passes to Cooper during their high school days as they are only two years apart in age.