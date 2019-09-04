Top 25 national high school football composite rankings

While the top four teams from last week's Top 25 Composite rankings remained the same after impressive wins, there was shuffling down the list.

Katy (Texas) not only jumps into the rankings, but into the Top 10 after its 24-21 win last Thursday over reigning MaxPreps National Champion North Shore (Houston). The win vaults the Tigers to No. 9, while the Mustangs fall to a tie for 14th.

In addition to Katy, three other teams join the Top 25 Composite rankings: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Folsom (Calif.) and Northwestern

Video: Power 25 High School Football Rankings presented by Powerade

A look at the movement as football hits September. ...

