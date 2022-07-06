The Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 was released last month highlighting the nation's top high school football teams. Now we are zoning in on the local level and identifying the best team in all 50 states along with Washington, D.C. Find out who earned the nod in your state below.

Included in the list is preseason national No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The Braves extended their streak of finishing ranked among the nation's top 10 for the sixth consecutive year in 2021, the longest active streak in high school football.

St. John Bosco enters the 2022 season with 29 players rated as a three-star or higher on 247Sports for the Classes of 2023 and 2024. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com