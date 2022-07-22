One of the best players in high school football is making the trip down the I-5 from Northern California to finish his career in SoCal. Five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey will play his senior season for Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) after leaving Valley Christian (San Jose), according to multiple media reports.

Dickey made a huge jump in 247Sports recent rankings update for the Class of 2023 and is now the 14th-rated player overall and second-rated wide receiver. He was selected to the 2021 MaxPreps Junior All-America second team after hauling in 78 receptions for 1,304 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Warriors. ...

