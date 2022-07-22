We already zoned in on the offensive side of the ball looking at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen. Now it is time to look at the defense, starting with the top 10 defensive linemen in high school football.

This list includes both edge rushers and defensive tackles and is headlined by five-star David Hicks Jr. and recent Clemson pledge Peter Woods. Hicks checks in as the top-rated defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Texas on 247Sports composite rankings. Woods was selected as the best player in Alabama heading into the 2022 season.

Hicks is one of six players featured that is still undecided while Woods (Clemson), Keon Keeley (Notre Dame), Jayden Wayne (Miami) and DJ Samuels (Maryland) are already committed. ...

