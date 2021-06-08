It was fitting the final play of the Texas 5A state championship was a swing and a miss. Texas commit Sophia Simpson of Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas) struck out her 14th batter of the day and 271st on the season as the Eagles topped Aledo 4-1.

The top-ranked team in the country finished with 37-straight wins and capped the year with its first state championship. Barbers Hill also all but locked up the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school softball rankings.Staying in Texas, Deer Park moved up 10 spots after knocking off Judson 1-0 in the 6A finals as Hannah Benavides threw shutouts in both the semifinal and state title game.In Southern California, postseason play has begun as No. ...

