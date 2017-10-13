2017 MLB Playoffs: Yankees and Astros announce their ALCS rosters

Never miss a moment! Get the CBS Sports App for the fastest scores, breaking news alerts and inside access to your favorite sports and teams.

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will kick off the 2017 American League Championship Series on Friday night in Houston Cougars . Before the best-of-seven series gets started, however, both teams needed to release their rosters. They did just that on Friday morning.

Here's how the Yankees will enter the ALCS:

Pitchers (12) : RHP Dellin Betances , LHP Aroldis Chapman , LHP Jaime Garcia , RHP Sonny Gray , RHP Chad Green , RHP Tommy Kahnle , LHP Jordan Montgomery , RHP David Robertson , LHP CC Sabathia , RHP Luis Severino , RHP Masahiro Tanaka , RHP Adam Warren

If that looks exactly like the Yankees' ALDS roster, that's because it is. THe Yankees will roll with the same 25, right down to the same assortment of pitchers.

The Yankees will start Masahiro Tanaka in Game 1, followed by Luis Severino in Game 2, CC Sabathia in Game 3, and Sonny Gray in Game 4.

Here's how the Astros picked:

Pitchers (12) : RHP Chris Devenski , RHP Ken Giles , RHP Luke Gregerson , RHP Will Harris , LHP Dallas Keuchel , LHP Francisco Liriano , RHP Lance McCullers Jr., RHP Collin McHugh , RHP Charlie Morton , RHP Joe Musgrave, RHP Brad Peacock , RHP Justin Verlander



Whereas the Yankees didn't make any changes, the Astros did. First baseman Tyler White is off the roster, while right-hander Collin McHugh is on. The Astros otherwise stayed true to their ALDS bunch.

Houston will trot out Dallas Keuchel in Game 1. Justin Verlander will start Game 2. Presumably one of McHugh, Peacock, and Morton will start Game 3, with the rest of the series up in the air depending on how things play out.