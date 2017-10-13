2017 MLB Playoffs: Yankees and Astros announce their ALCS rosters
The rosters are out prior to Game 1 on Friday night
The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will kick off the 2017 American League Championship Series on Friday night in Houston Cougars . Before the best-of-seven series gets started, however, both teams needed to release their rosters. They did just that on Friday morning.
Here's how the Yankees will enter the ALCS:
- Pitchers (12): RHP Dellin Betances , LHP Aroldis Chapman , LHP Jaime Garcia , RHP Sonny Gray , RHP Chad Green , RHP Tommy Kahnle , LHP Jordan Montgomery , RHP David Robertson , LHP CC Sabathia , RHP Luis Severino , RHP Masahiro Tanaka , RHP Adam Warren
- Catchers (2): Austin Romine , Gary Sanchez
- Infielders (6): 1B Greg Bird , 2B Starlin Castro , 3B Todd Frazier , SS Didi Gregorius , 1B/3B Chase Headley , UTL Ronald Torreyes
- Outfielders (4): Jacoby Ellsbury , Brett Gardner , Aaron Hicks , Aaron Judge
- Designated Hitters (1): Matt Holliday
If that looks exactly like the Yankees' ALDS roster, that's because it is. THe Yankees will roll with the same 25, right down to the same assortment of pitchers.
The Yankees will start Masahiro Tanaka in Game 1, followed by Luis Severino in Game 2, CC Sabathia in Game 3, and Sonny Gray in Game 4.
Here's how the Astros picked:
- Pitchers (12): RHP
Chris Devenski
, RHP
Ken Giles
, RHP
Luke Gregerson
, RHP
Will Harris
, LHP
Dallas Keuchel
, LHP
Francisco Liriano
, RHP
Lance McCullers
Jr., RHP
Collin McHugh
, RHP
Charlie Morton
, RHP Joe Musgrave, RHP
Brad Peacock
, RHP
Justin Verlander
- Catchers (3): Juan Centeno , Evan Gattis , Brian McCann
- Infielders (5): 2B Jose Altuve , 3B Alex Bregman , SS Carlos Correa , UTL Marwin Gonzalez , 1B Yuli Gurriel
- Outfielders (5): Carlos Beltran , Derek Fisher , Cameron Maybin , Josh Reddick , George Springer
Whereas the Yankees didn't make any changes, the Astros did. First baseman Tyler White is off the roster, while right-hander Collin McHugh is on. The Astros otherwise stayed true to their ALDS bunch.
Houston will trot out Dallas Keuchel in Game 1. Justin Verlander will start Game 2. Presumably one of McHugh, Peacock, and Morton will start Game 3, with the rest of the series up in the air depending on how things play out.
-
