Phase 1 of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game fan voting wrapped up Thursday morning and, Thursday evening, the two finalists at each position in each league were announced during a live MLB Network broadcast. Phase 2 of the voting to select the All-Star Game starters at each position begins Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 8.

As part of this year's voting process the leading vote-getter in each league in Phase 1 gets to skip Phase 2 and is given an All-Star Game starting spot automatically. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led American League players in votes and Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. led the National League, so they will roam the outfield in the All-Star Game next month.

Here are the fan-selected finalists at each position:

Catchers

Blue Jays fans rushed to the ballot to support their club and the wholly deserving Kirk is a at catcher. So too is Trevino, who went to New York in a late spring training trade and has since emerged as their starting catcher.

First base

Guerrero recently said he will skip this year's Home Run Derby due to a nagging wrist issue. He did not say anything about skipping the All-Star Game, however.

Second base

Albies is out long-term with a broken foot and will miss the All-Star Game. When a player voted in as a starter be unable to play in the All-Star Game, the runner-up gets the nod instead, so Chisholm will be the NL's starter at second base (unless his back injury proves to be a long-term issue).

Shortstop

Swanson has quietly been one of the hottest players in baseball the last two months, slashing .322/.379/.536 with 12 home runs in 54 games since the calendar flipped to May.

Third base

Good job, fans. No further notes.

Outfield

Judge and Acuña were the leading vote-getters in their respective leagues and automatically get a starting spot, so those players are vying for the final two outfield spots in their league.

Designated hitter

Harper is out long-term with a broken thumb, so even if he were to win the Phase 2 voting, Contreras would start at DH in his place.

As a reminder, fans do not vote for the All-Star Game starting pitchers. Those are selected by the two managers, Brian Snitker (Braves) and Dusty Baker (Astros). The All-Star Game rosters are selected through fan and player voting, with the commissioner's office filling in the gaps as necessary. Managers no longer select All-Star players.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The full All-Star Game rosters will be announced Sunday, July 10.