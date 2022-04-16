New York has dominated Baltimore at Camden Yards over the past few years, but it got off to a slow start in this weekend's series. The Orioles picked up a 2-1 win as +170 underdogs on Friday, using a bases-loaded walk to score the game-winning run in extra innings. New York is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET in the latest MLB odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at nine runs. Right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon is going to start for the Yankees; right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells is going to be on the mound for Baltimore.

Elsewhere in the league, Chicago and Colorado will meet for the third game of their four-game set at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Rockies got off to a hot start with a 5-2 win on Thursday, but the Cubs bounced back with a 6-5 win on Friday. Colorado is a -130 favorite in a game that has a total of 12. Should either team be included in your MLB best bets for Saturday? Before locking in any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating each of Saturday's games 10,000 times, the model is backing the Dodgers (-220) in the Dodgers vs. Reds matchup. Los Angeles is once again one of the favorites to win the World Series after adding first baseman Freddie Freeman in the offseason. The Dodgers lost two of their first three games, but they have bounced back with a four-game winning streak. They are facing the youngest active pitcher in the MLB on Saturday night, as Hunter Greene will make the second start of his career.

Greene is going to be dealing with plenty of nerves against what could be considered the best lineup in baseball. Los Angeles should tag him for several runs early in the game, giving the Dodgers an easy path to the finish line. SportsLine's model has Los Angeles winning in almost 80 percent of simulations on Saturday, so confidently lock the Dodgers in your MLB parlays.

