The 2022 MLB Playoffs begin on Friday with a full slate of baseball action. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game Wild Card Series. Toronto hosts the proceedings as the No. 4 seed against the No. 5 seed from Seattle. The Mariners broke the longest playoff drought in MLB with 90 wins, while the Blue Jays produced 92 victories this season. Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) is starting for Seattle, while Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24 ERA) gets the nod for Toronto.

First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as a -135 favorite on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7 in the latest Mariners vs. Blue Jays odds.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -135, Mariners +115

Mariners vs. Blue Jays over/under: 7 runs

Mariners vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5

SEA: The Mariners are 44-37 in road games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 47-34 in home games

Why you should back the Mariners

Seattle will deploy a tremendous starting pitcher in Luis Castillo. The two-time All-Star has a 2.99 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP this season, and Castillo has 4.53 strikeouts for every walk since being traded to the Mariners midseason. Opponents have a .611 OPS against Castillo this season, and he has a 52.7% ground ball rate for his career. When Castillo leaves the game, Seattle's bullpen is also stout, posting a 3.33 ERA with 9.65 strikeouts and only 2.99 walks per nine innings.

On the offensive end, Seattle is incredibly patient, ranking No. 2 in the American League with 596 walks this season. The Mariners are also in the top five with 197 home runs, and ranks above the American League average in stolen bases, OPS, and triples for the 2022 campaign.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto is incredibly potent on offense and that should be an advantage against Seattle in this game. The Blue Jays led the American League in several offensive categories, including hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases. Five players blasted at least 24 home runs for Toronto this season, and the Blue Jays were No. 3 in the league in home runs.

Toronto was also No. 2 in the AL in runs and doubles in 2022, with top-five marks in walks and strikeout avoidance. In contrast, Seattle falls short in a few key offensive categories. The Mariners finished No. 14 in hits, No. 12 in doubles, No. 12 in strikeout avoidance, and No. 14 in batting average among American League clubs this season.

