The 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday night with the Mariners' T-Mobile Park in Seattle hosting the Midsummer Classic. On July 2, the rosters for the American League and National League squads were unveiled. Starters had already been announced following the conclusion of the two-phase fan ballot. The remainder of each league's roster -- meaning reserves and 12 pitchers -- was determined by player vote and in some instances commissioner's selection.

Each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star selection, although that selection doesn't have to play in the game or even be healthy at the moment. There have also been plenty of injury replacements are chosen by the league, and each team's manager (Dusty Baker in the AL and Rob Thomson in the NL) will pick replacements needed in their respective starting lineups.

The Braves topped the field with eight All-Star selections this year, followed by the Rangers and Dodgers with five while the Orioles and Blue Jays are sending four players apiece. The Braves' eight All-Stars is the most by any team since the 2012 Rangers also had eight. Also, the Dodgers have at least five All-Stars for the fourth consecutive season while the Blue Jays have at least four for the third consecutive season. Finally, the Orioles have multiple All-Stars for the first time since 2016.

Now for the full rosters.

American League starters

Roster replacements for injured players are listed below. Ohtani received his starting spot prior to Phase 2 of the fan vote for being the AL's top vote-earner in Phase 1. The remaining eight starters in each league were selected from two finalists at each position during Phase 2 of fan balloting.

National League starters

On the NL side, Acuña was the top vote-getter in the opening phase of the fan ballot and earned an automatic starting nod.

American League position player reserves

National League position player reserves

American League pitchers

National League pitchers

Coming into the 2023 All-Star Game, the American League leads the all-time series with a record of 47-43-2, according to Baseball-Reference. The AL comes in having won nine straight All-Star Games.