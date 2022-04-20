Due to Canada's COVID-19 mandate, the vaccination status of opposing players is going to be a story through much of the 2022 MLB season in Toronto. We've already seen the A's put a group of players on the restricted list before their series on the road against the Blue Jays and Red Sox starter Tanner Houck will be out next week.

Players will need to have been vaccinated for two weeks before being allowed to compete in Toronto, so with the Yankees-Blue Jays series set to start on May 2, it's being discussed by the Bronx Bombers this week.

Aaron Judge dodged a question about his vaccination status in March, and there seemed to be a few high-profile Yankees who were unvaccinated as recently as spring training. That no longer appears to be the case.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the vaccination status of his team Tuesday and he said (via NJ.com), "I think we're going to be in a good spot. That's my understanding." MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that a few Yankees players had recently received the vaccine in order to be eligible for the upcoming road series.

Boone was pressed regarding the players who were unvaccinated in spring training and said, "I don't know timelines of everything, to be honest. I just -- my understanding is that we're going to be OK."

As such, expect the Yankees to be at full strength when they visit the Jays in a few weeks. This is a baseball story because it could really be a difference-maker in the AL East. The Red Sox are expected to have more than just Houck unavailable in their visit next week. The Red Sox have 10 games in Toronto this season compared to nine for the Yankees. We'll find out where the Rays stand with vaccinations when it gets closer to their first trip, which isn't until June 30.

Entering Wednesday's action, the Red Sox, Yankees and Blue Jays are tied for first at 6-5 with the 6-6 Rays a half game back.