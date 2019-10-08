Angels owner Arte Moreno reportedly wants to hire Joe Maddon, making him the favorite for the manager gig
Maddon would be returning to an organization with whom he spent more than three decades as a player and coach
On Monday, former Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon interviewed with the Los Angeles Angels for their open managerial position. As we noted then, Maddon has a rich history with the organization, having served in a variety of roles -- player, coach, interim manager -- over the course of 30 years. Maddon left only when he was named manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Oftentimes, what looks good on paper doesn't feel fit as well in reality. Yet early indications have Maddon in the catbird seat for the gig. Angels owner Arte Moreno wants Maddon back, making it "very hard to envision this going another way," reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Now, that doesn't mean Maddon will be the Angels manager. General manager Billy Eppler has stated his intent for a more thorough interview process, and it's always possible that someone else blows Moreno away, or that the Angels and Maddon are unable to come to terms. But it does raise the odds in a significant way. After all, Moreno is the most powerful person in the organization, and it stands to reason his predilections are almost always met (within reason).
In addition to a nine-year reign as the Rays manager, and a five-year run with the Chicago Cubs, Maddon also had separate stints as the Angels' interim skipper. Overall, he's won 54 percent of his games, as well as two pennants and the 2016 World Series. Maddon is known foremost these days for being a skilled communicator, but deserves his share of credit for helping spur the spread of the defensive shift, among other now-prominent strategies.
The Angels finished this season 72-90 due in large part to a tattered pitching staff. Los Angeles has the makings of a solid offensive core thanks to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and top prospect Jo Adell, who is currently hitting .296/.377/.519 in the Arizona Fall League.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros vs. Rays odds, Game 4 picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 4 of Astros vs. Rays 10,000 times.
-
Keuchel slams draft-pick compensation
Keuchel was left unsigned until June due in part to draft-pick compensation
-
Manfred warns A's could move to Vegas
The A's want a new stadium and Manfred is trying his best to help them close the deal
-
2019 MLB postseason schedule, bracket
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
-
Red Sox reassign pitching coaches
The Red Sox will have a new pitching coach next season
-
Mets doing background work on Beltran
Beltran spent seven seasons with the Mets, and may become a candidate to return as skipper