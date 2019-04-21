Dodgers' Cody Bellinger continues MVP pace by robbing Christian Yelich of a homer and taking Josh Hader deep
Bellinger has been the best player in baseball in the early going this season
It is way too early -- way too early -- to begin serious MVP discussions, but if the voting were held today, the National League winner would be clear: Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger. Yes, even over reigning MVP Christian Yelich.
Sunday afternoon the Dodgers outlasted the Brewers at Miller Park (LAD 6, MIL 5) and Bellinger was a big reason why. He had RBI singles in the first and second innings, and, in the eighth inning, he robbed Yelich of a home run. One inning after that, Bellinger socked what proved to be the game-winning home run off Josh Hader.
That is only the second home run Hader has allowed to a left-handed hitter in his career. (Anthony Rizzo took him deep last season.) Also, it is already Bellinger's third home run against a southpaw this season. He hit six homers against lefties all of last year.
"With two strikes against him you literally just try to put it in play," Bellinger told reporters, including David Vassegh of Dodger Talk, following Sunday's game. "He just threw that one worse than his first two and better for me."
Bellinger went 3 for 4 with the home run and 3 RBI (and the home run robbery) on Sunday. He is currently hitting .424/.500/.882 on the season with 11 home runs. Yelich has 13 home runs, but Bellinger has him beat in ...
- Batting average: .424 to .353
- On-base percentage: .500 to .456
- Slugging percentage: .882 to .856
- Wins above replacement: 2.1 to 2.0
The Dodgers took three of four in Milwaukee this weekend and they currently sit atop the NL West at 15-9. (Yelich and Brewers are in second place in the NL Central at 13-10.) There is a lot of season still to be played and the MVP races are far from decided. At this point though, Bellinger is as good a bet as anyone. He's been the best player in baseball so far in 2019.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5 things to know from the day in MLB
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Paxton continues dominance for Yankees
Paxton turned in another dominant performance on Sunday
-
Braves vs. Indians odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Braves vs. Indians on Sunday Night Baseball...
-
Alonso homers off college nemesis
Alonso was struck on the hand on Saturday but wanted badly to face Dakota Hudson on Sunday
-
What we learned: Yelich is unstoppable
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
Galvis makes ridiculous barehand grab
Consider this an early "play of the year" nominee