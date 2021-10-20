Three games and three thrilling finishes in the NLCS. The Atlanta Braves won Games 1 and 2 in walk-off fashion, then Cody Bellinger provided a dramatic eighth-inning homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3. The Braves still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, though the Dodgers have some life now.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here. With that throat-clearing out of the way, let's get to the important stuff for Game 4.

In Game 2, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked Urías to get three outs with a two-run lead in the eighth inning, but he melted down and Los Angeles lost the game. Will there be any repercussions in Game 4? Urías has thrown 73 high-stress pitches across two relief appearances in the last six days. Now he'll make a start. That's a lot of work for a young pitcher roughly 100 innings over his previous career high already.

As for the Braves, they are going with a bullpen game in Game 4. Right-hander Jesse Chavez will start after Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation. A.J. Minter or Drew Smyly, both lefties, could be next in line. Bullpen games can be very effective when done properly, though one misstep and the game can unravel quick.

I'm not a momentum guy, I just think the Dodgers are really good and much better than they've shown in Games 1-3. They have the on paper advantage on the mound in Game 4 and the bats seemed to wake up late in Game 3. Los Angeles will knot this series up Wednesday.

Pick: Dodgers 7, Braves 3

