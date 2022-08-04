The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33) will look to sweep the San Francisco Giants (51-54) on Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park. Los Angeles is coming off a shutout 3-0 victory over San Francisco on Wednesday night. Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA) is starting for the Dodgers, while Jake Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA) will be on the mound for the Giants.

The first pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. ET from San Francisco. The Dodgers are the -220 money line favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Giants are a +180 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Dodgers vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -220, San Francisco +180

Dodgers vs. Giants run-line: San Francisco +1.5 (+105)

Dodgers vs. Giants over-under: eight runs

LAD: Dodgers are 8-2 in their last 10 during game four of a series

SF: Giants are 5-2 in their last seven during game four of a series

Why you should back the Dodgers

The three-time Cy Young-winning Kershaw will be on the hill for the Dodgers. He can be dominant on the mound due to his impressive mentality, array of pitches, and amazing command. Kershaw has a good fastball and slow curve to keep batters off-balance. The nine-time All-Star can rack up strikeouts and produce plenty of ground balls.

First baseman Freddie Freeman has been playing outstanding in his first season out in Los Angeles. Freeman is a hitter who knows how to make consistent contact, owns good bat speed and leads the NL in both hits (132) and doubles (36). He has reached base safely in nine straight games and owns a .425 on-base percentage during this streak.

Why you should back the Giants

Infielder Wilmer Flores is a smooth hitter who also has great hands, bat speed, and plate coverage. Additionally, the 30-year-old is a reliable defender with sound instincts and a strong throwing arm. Flores is hitting .253 with 16 dingers and 56 RBI, and he heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak.

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez is an athletic playmaker who owns a smooth left-handed swing that can spray the ball anywhere on the field. The 26-year-old was the May NL Rookie of the Month as he hit .368 over 23 games in May. A few days into August, Gonzalez is batting .400 this month and has reached base safely six times over the three games.

