American League Central rivals take the field for a matinee contest on Monday. The Cleveland Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals for the final game of the first series of the 2022 season for both teams. Kansas City won the first two games of the series, holding Cleveland to only one run combined. Cleveland exploded for 17 runs on Sunday, giving the Guardians a chance to split the four-game set with a win.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists both sides at -105 on the money line (risk $105 to win $100), while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Guardians vs. Royals odds.

Guardians vs. Royals money line: Cleveland -105, Kansas City -105

Guardians vs. Royals over-under: 8.5 runs

Guardians vs. Royals run line: Kansas City -1.5 (+170), Cleveland +1.5 (-200)

CLE: The Guardians 41-43 in the last 84 road games

KC: The Royals are 41-43 in the last 84 home games

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is off to a strong offensive start. The Guardians lead the American League in batting average (.298) and on-base percentage (.360) through three games. Cleveland accumulated that production against Kansas City, and the Guardians have 25 singles and two triples in 2022. 24-year-old outfielder Steven Kwan is already a sensation, boasting a ridiculous .800 batting average in the season's first series.

Cleveland also centers its attack on Jose Ramirez, with the veteran infielder operating as one of the best players in baseball. Ramirez, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, has a .417/.462/.833 slash line in 2022. In addition to the hot start, Ramirez smashed 36 home runs, stole 27 bases, scored 111 runs, drove in 103 runs and slugged .538 during the 2021 season.

Why you should back the Royals

Kansas City has interesting offensive traits to support success in this matchup. The Royals led the American League in stolen bases (124) last season, and Kansas City finished with the third-fewest strikeouts in the AL. The Royals also have enjoyed success against Cleveland starter Aaron Civale, with Civale allowing seven earned runs in only 11 innings against Kansas City. The Royals are keyed by Salvador Perez, with the seven-time All-Star hitting 48 home runs a year ago.

On the mound, Carlos Hernandez projects to succeed for Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander posted a 3.68 ERA last season, allowing 0.74 home runs per nine innings. Hernandez has 3.2 scoreless innings against Cleveland in his career, and the Guardians finished the bottom tier of the AL in on-base percentage and walks last season.

