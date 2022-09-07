Christian Yelich started off Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies with a bang. On just the fourth pitch of the game, Yelich demolished a pitch from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. It went a whopping a 499 feet into the third deck at Coors Field.

Yelich's massive home run is the longest of the 2022 MLB season and the third-longest home run ever tracked by Statcast, which began being used in 2015. Only Nomar Mazara (505 feet) and Giancarlo Stanton (504) hit longer home runs than the one Yelich did on Tuesday night.

"It felt pretty good, but obviously a tough night afterwards for us," Yelich said. "It's one of those ones where everything kind of lines up for you, catching a really good spot. Oddly enough, it was my first home run [at Coors Field] in nine or 10 times playing here [100 previous at-bats], so I guess if you're gonna wait that long, make it count."

Despite his efforts, the Brewers lost, 10-7, in 10 innings.

Yelich's home run was the second-longest home run of the Statcast era at Coors Field. Stanton's 504-foot home run, which was hit back in 2016 when he was a member of the Miami Marlins, was also hit in Colorado.

It also marked the longest home run of Yelich's career. The Brewers star's previous longest home run measured at 462 feet, but Yelich still wished that his long ball went 500 feet.

"At least give me the extra foot," Yelich joked. "It'll be cooler tomorrow after the tough loss wears off, but yeah, we need the extra 12 inches."

Yelich now has 12 home runs on the season to go along with 46 RBIs. Entering Tuesday's game, Yelich had been struggling on Milwaukee's road trip as he was hitting just .143 (1-for-7).