Mariners' Keon Broxton gets two-game suspension after tossed batting glove strikes umpire in the face

Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has had a miserable season. He's played for three teams and accumulated more than 200 plate appearances, yet his OPS+ is 42. Somehow, Broxton might've reached the low point of his year Monday, when he was ejected at the conclusion of the second inning during the Mariners' game against the New York Yankees. Now he's been suspended for two games.

The cause? Tossing a batting glove behind him as he walked away from the plate and having said glove hit umpire Manny Gonzalez in the face.

Take a look:

Broxton, 29, was upset with Gonzalez's call on a 3-2 pitch from J.A. Happ. His annoyance seems well-placed -- it was a borderline pitch that missed its target, requiring catcher Austin Romine to reach across the plate to secure it. If Gonzalez had declared the pitch to be a ball, no one would have blamed him.

Still, it doesn't seem Broxton intended to hit Gonzalez. He could've -- should've, arguably -- been more careful with where he was tossing his gloves, but this was more of a fluke than the desired outcome. Nonetheless, if your equipment hits the umpire you're usually going to be tossed from the game and apparently a suspension comes with that.

Broxton was hit with a two-game suspension and undisclosed fine on Tuesday. He will appeal the suspension. Here's the statement from MLB:

Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing equipment, which contacted Major League Umpire Manny Gonzalez, during the bottom of the second inning of Monday's game vs. the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Broxton's suspension had been scheduled to begin being served tonight, when the Mariners continue their series against the Yankees. However, he has elected to file an appeal. Thus, the discipline issued to Broxton will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Broxton entered Monday night hitting .174/.242/.287 on the year. He has six home runs and 10 stolen bases. Previously, Broxton had been a member of the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.