Don Mattingly will return in 2022 for his seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins. Marlins general manager Kim Ng announced the decision during a television interview on Thursday:

"Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that's one of his greatest attributes," Ng said.

"He's incredibly patient. I think he's got a great way with the young players, he's very positive with them. And that actually leads me to tell you guys that Don had a mutual option in his contract, and we've exercised our portion, and Donnie has said that he wants to be back, so he will be back for 2022. We're pretty excited about that one."

Mattingly, 60, is in his sixth season as manager of the Marlins. In Miami, he's compiled a record of 345-446 (.436), and this season the team is presently at 38-47 and in last place in the balanced and competitive NL East.

Mattingly's tenure includes overseeing a deep rebuild, which led to the team's 57-105 finish in 2019. In the abbreviated 2020 season, however, Mattingly guided the Marlins to a 31-29 record, the team's first postseason berth since 2003, and an upset win over the Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series. For his efforts, Mattingly was named NL Manager of the Year for last season.

Prior to managing the Marlins, Mattingly spent five seasons as manager of the Dodgers. Over that span, he guided Los Angeles to a 446-363 (.551) mark and three division titles. His career managerial record presently stands at 791-809 (.494).