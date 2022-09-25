The Oakland Athletics turned in the most surprising result of Saturday's games with an improbable 10-4 win against the New York Mets, who started pitching ace Jacob deGrom. The A's might have found something special late in the year with outfielder Conner Capel, but can you trust him in your MLB DFS lineups again on Sunday? Capel finished a double short of hitting for the cycle, and has a .500 batting average with a 1.420 OPS since coming to Oakland in late September.

Oakland faces another tough pitching matchup as they continue their series against the Mets on Sunday in Max Scherzer. Another A's youngster in the MLB DFS player pool to consider is infielder Jordan Diaz, who has also hit .500 with a 1.146 OPS over his last four games after getting called up to the team on Sept. 18. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Padres third baseman Manny Machado as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Machado went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, September 25, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Astros outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is listed at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Alvarez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run on Saturday against Baltimore, and over his last 15 games, he has hit .385 with six home runs and 13 runs batted in. This season, he has set a career-high for home runs (37) and walks (77), and is 10 RBI shy of finishing with a career best in that category as well.

On Sunday, the Astros wrap up their series at Baltimore, who will send starting pitcher Austin Voth to the mound. In five games against the Orioles in 2022, Alvarez has a .357 average with five hits, five walks and just two strikeouts. This season, Alvarez has hit 20 home runs and 64 RBI against right-handed pitchers like Voth.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Alvarez with Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Tucker went 2-for-5 on Saturday with a double and an RBI. Over his last 13 games, he has been particularly strong, and has hit .308 with four doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and a 1.019 OPS.

Tucker was in the lineup the last time the Astros faced Voth and the Orioles, and finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. In road games this season, Tucker's batting average is 13 points higher than at home, and 43 points higher against right-handed pitchers like Voth than lefties. Tucker is a left-handed batter and pulls his hits 32.2 percent of the time, which should favor him at Camden Yards, which has a shallow right field corner of 318 feet.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, September 25, 2022

