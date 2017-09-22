MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians on verge of history again

Friday gives us 15 night games, plenty of them with playoff implications. So let's jump in ...

Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Brewers, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The Indians are (again) on the verge of history

You'll recall that the Indians aren't that far removed from an AL-record 22 game win streak. Since they ended that streak with a 4-3 loss to the Royals on Sept. 15, they've ripped off five straight wins. So on Friday night in Seattle, they'll be trying to make it 28 wins in 29 games. That brings us to this ...

ELIAS: Cleveland has the chance to match the 1884 Providence Grays as the only teams to have a 28-1 stretch during a single season. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 22, 2017

So the 2017 Indians are on the verge of doing something that hasn't been done in more than 130 years. Those Providence Grays went 84-28 in the National League and wound up winning a primitive version of the World Series. Suffice it to say, the Indians are hoping to join them in winning it all.

Speaking of which, check out these September records ...

Dodgers: 6-15

6-15 Indians: 20-1

Also, the Dodgers are 6-20 since the Indians' streak began. As a result, the Indians are now just one game behind the Dodgers for best record in all of baseball. Of note: When the Indians woke up on Aug. 25, they were fully 20 games behind the Dodgers. This season, of course, the team with the better record hosts a potential Game 7 of the World Series (and the Indians would of course get to use the DH in that game). So the Indians very much have a shot at home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Dodgers hold the tiebreaker in that particular race, but recent trends certainly favor Cleveland.

Tigers won't bring back Ausmus

The Tigers on Friday announced that manager Brad Ausmus will not have his contract extended beyond the current season. That means he won't be back in the Detroit dugout for 2018. Ausmus and his staff will remain in their current roles for the remainder of the 2017 season. Read more here.

