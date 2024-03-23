The Texas Rangers will enter the 2024 MLB season as the defending champions, and they'll look to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the New York Yankees won three in a row (1998-2000). The Rangers are listed at 14-1 to repeat according to the latest 2024 MLB World Series odds, the fifth-best odds in the 2024 MLB futures market. The Dodgers (+320) and Braves (+450), two National League teams, are the favorites heading into the 2024 MLB season.

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Atlanta led the league in wins last season, securing 104 victories in 2023. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s historic season was a major reason why the Braves won so many games a season ago. He became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steals in a single season.

Despite having the best record, the Braves failed to reach the World Series after losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. It was the second straight year that Atlanta lost to its NL East rivals in the NLDS. Hopes are high for the Braves as they return most of their offense from last year, but Atlanta's starting pitchers finished No. 17 in the MLB in team ERA in 2023. There was too much pressure on Atlanta's bats in the postseason last year, and Cimini expects that to be an issue for the Braves again in 2024. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +900

Rangers +1400

Orioles +1400

Phillies +1500

Blue Jays +1800

Mariners +2000

Twins +2100

Rays +3000

Cardinals +3000

Cubs +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +4500

Giants +4500

Padres +5000

Reds +5500

Guardians +6000

Red Sox +6000

Tigers +7000

Brewers +9000

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 90.5

Orioles 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Rangers 88.5

Twins 87.5

Mariners 87.5

Blue Jays 86.5

Cardinals 84.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Giants 83.5

Padres 83.5

Mets 81.5

Reds 81.5

Tigers 80.5

Guardians 79.5

Red Sox 77.5

Marlins 77.5

Brewers 76.5

Pirates 75.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 61.5

Rockies 59.5

Athletics 57.5