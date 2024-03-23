The Texas Rangers will enter the 2024 MLB season as the defending champions, and they'll look to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the New York Yankees won three in a row (1998-2000). The Rangers are listed at 14-1 to repeat according to the latest 2024 MLB World Series odds, the fifth-best odds in the 2024 MLB futures market. The Dodgers (+320) and Braves (+450), two National League teams, are the favorites heading into the 2024 MLB season.
In the American League, the Astros (+700) and Yankees (+900) have the best odds to win it all. Should you back one of the favorites to win the 2024 World Series, or should you back a longshot like the Reds (55-1) or Padres (50-1)? Before making any baseball picks or 2024 MLB futures bets, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini.
A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.
Now, he has revealed his top 2024 MLB futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
Top 2024 MLB futures bets
Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Atlanta led the league in wins last season, securing 104 victories in 2023. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s historic season was a major reason why the Braves won so many games a season ago. He became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 steals in a single season.
Despite having the best record, the Braves failed to reach the World Series after losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. It was the second straight year that Atlanta lost to its NL East rivals in the NLDS. Hopes are high for the Braves as they return most of their offense from last year, but Atlanta's starting pitchers finished No. 17 in the MLB in team ERA in 2023. There was too much pressure on Atlanta's bats in the postseason last year, and Cimini expects that to be an issue for the Braves again in 2024. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.
How to place 2024 MLB futures bets
Cimini has revealed five win total picks and two World Series bets, including a longshot play that pays 20-1. You can see all of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures picks here.
Which 2024 MLB futures odds should you target, and which longshot play could lead to a massive payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 MLB futures bets, all from the expert who is up more than $3k all-time on his SportsLine MLB picks, and find out.
2024 MLB World Series odds
Dodgers +320
Braves +450
Astros +700
Yankees +900
Rangers +1400
Orioles +1400
Phillies +1500
Blue Jays +1800
Mariners +2000
Twins +2100
Rays +3000
Cardinals +3000
Cubs +3500
Diamondbacks +4000
Mets +4500
Giants +4500
Padres +5000
Reds +5500
Guardians +6000
Red Sox +6000
Tigers +7000
Brewers +9000
Marlins +9000
Royals +15000
Angels +18000
Pirates +20000
Nationals +25000
White Sox +25000
Athletics +50000
Rockies +50000
2024 MLB win totals
Dodgers 103.5
Braves 101.5
Astros 93.5
Yankees 90.5
Orioles 89.5
Phillies 89.5
Rangers 88.5
Twins 87.5
Mariners 87.5
Blue Jays 86.5
Cardinals 84.5
Rays 84.5
Cubs 83.5
Diamondbacks 83.5
Giants 83.5
Padres 83.5
Mets 81.5
Reds 81.5
Tigers 80.5
Guardians 79.5
Red Sox 77.5
Marlins 77.5
Brewers 76.5
Pirates 75.5
Royals 73.5
Angels 72.5
Nationals 66.5
White Sox 61.5
Rockies 59.5
Athletics 57.5