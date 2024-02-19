The expanded playoff format played a pivotal role in the outcome of the 2023 World Series matchup, as it allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to make a run all the way to the World Series after winning just 84 games in the regular season. Sportsbooks have not drastically changed their opinion on Arizona though, listing the Diamondbacks at 40-1 in the latest 2024 World Series odds. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the +320 favorites, sitting ahead of the Atlanta Braves (+450) and Houston Astros (+700) on the MLB odds board. Which team should you include in your 2024 World Series bets?

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Atlanta has won six consecutive National League East crowns, but the Braves have been knocked out by the Phillies in the NLDS each of the last two seasons. They won an MLB-best 104 games during the 2023 regular season and seemed poised to make a run at the World Series before going cold at the plate for the second straight year.

They ranked No. 17 in the majors in starting pitching ERA (4.36) and were also outside the top 10 in relievers' ERA (3.81). While their offense led the MLB in almost every key category, they scored just eight total runs across four games against the Phillies. They return most of their offense this season, but durability concerns surrounding starting pitching and recent postseason hitting woes are enough of a reason for Cimini to look elsewhere with his World Series picks. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Rays +3300

Cubs +3500

Cardinals +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6500

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Rangers 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Orioles 89.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 86.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Cardinals 85.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Mets 82.5

Red Sox 79.5

Reds 81.5

Padres 81.5

Tigers 81.5

Giants 81.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 78.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Pirates 75.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Athletics 57.5

Rockies 59.5