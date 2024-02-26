MLB Opening Day 2024 is set for March 28 and with MLB spring training games rolling, baseball bettors across the country will be looking for the best values in the 2024 MLB futures markets. MLB win totals are always popular markets and the New York Yankees will be hoping that the offseason acquisition of Juan Soto helps push them towards World Series contention. Their over/under for total wins is currently 93.5 despite the fact that they only managed 82 in 2023.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. The 2021 World Series champions have piled up 205 wins over the last two seasons and often looked like the most dominant team in baseball in the process. However, they followed up both of those 100+ win regular seasons by being bounced from the MLB playoffs in the NLDS.

The Phillies sent the Braves packing in four games both seasons and now Atlanta will have an even stronger Dodgers squad to deal with in the National League after a season of absurd offseason spending. Los Angeles added Shohei Ohtani, fellow Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez (among others), while shelling out about $1.2 billion in new contracts. Ultimately, Cimini knows that Atlanta is loaded but expects opponents' pitching depth to be a problem in the postseason. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Cubs +2800

Rays +3300

Cardinals +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6500

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Rangers 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Orioles 89.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 86.5

Cardinals 85.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 84.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Mets 82.5

Red Sox 79.5

Reds 81.5

Padres 81.5

Tigers 81.5

Giants 81.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 78.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Pirates 75.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Athletics 57.5

Rockies 59.5