It is April 24 and the Major League Baseball season is nearing the four-week mark. Every team has played at least 20 games and while we're still in "small sample" territory, we've seen a meaningful sample. We're a good number of games past the 10 percent mark.

Do me a favor, now: Peer over to Pittsburgh.

Well lookie what we have here.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 16-7. That's the best record in the National League. The only team with a better record made baseball history by starting the season 13-0. The Rays are also the only team with fewer losses than the Pirates.

At present, the Pirates have a seven-game winning streak. Their longest winning streak last season was four games. In 2021, it was just three. This is the longest winning streak since 2018, which was also the last time the Pirates finished the season with a winning record.

There's young talent in the rotation in Roansy Contreras and Johan Oviedo. There's a strong anchor at the back of the bullpen in David Bednar. They have an offensive star in Bryan Reynolds and a defensive wizard in Ke'Bryan Hayes. It's also been amazingly fun to watch Andrew McCutchen return to where it started and he's looked rejuvenated in doing so.

Of course, these being the Official Power Rankings and it still being April, the Pirates are creating a headache for yours truly. I do not believe they are legitimately one of the best teams in baseball, nor do I think they'll even finish .500. The personnel has to weigh and we're still in the react without overreacting portion of the season. Specifically, I need to promote them rather heavily, but they aren't going to be sitting in the number two spot. It's always possible that we were all wrong from the start about this team. It was just two seasons ago that around late May I stopped asking how the Giants were doing it and just accepted that they were a surprisingly great team. Maybe the Pirates will be similar -- though they certainly aren't winning 107 games -- but for now, I will remain conservative with them.

I will say, however, to Pirates fans: Enjoy the ever-living hell out of this team right now and ignore anything that might detract from said enjoyment ... such as feeling that a certain power ranker has them too low.