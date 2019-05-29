MLB Prospect Watch: Astros continue to showcase impressive organizational depth

The Houston Astros have dealt with a number of injuries as of late -- be it to George Springer, Jose Altuve, or even Max Stassi. Yet Houston, for the most part, hasn't missed a beat. The Astros have already won more games in May than they did in April. They have the top offense in baseball, a ridiculous pitching staff, and arguably the easiest path to the postseason of any American League team. There's a good chance the Astros are going to end up back in the ALCS for a third consecutive postseason.

Perhaps the scariest part of the Astros is they can get better -- both through internal and external means -- due to their organizational depth.

Everyone knows about Forrest Whitley (arguably the top pitching prospect in the minors entering the year) and Kyle Tucker (who has lost some prospect shine); and many know about Corbin Martin (already in the majors) and Yordan Alvarez (who has gained some prospect shine). But Houston's surplus doesn't stop there. The Astros have the means to call on a Garrett Stubbs, a Derek Fisher, a Framber Valdez, as they have -- all players who would likely be on 25-man rosters for other organizations who are essentially emergency stand-ins for this club.

Houston also has lesser-known types who could factor into the equation in one way or another: like Cionel Perez, or changeup artists Rogelio Armenteros and Jose Hernandez-Urquidy, or Myles Straw, who one talent evaluator deemed playable at shortstop -- notable since he was previously just (just) an elite runner and center fielder with a shaky bat. And that's just their Triple-A team.

There's a common refrain in baseball circles that it takes more than a 25-man roster to be a good team -- that injuries and shaky performance and whatnot necessitate having closer to a 35-man roster. The best teams are the ones who have quantity and quality. The Astros sure do.

