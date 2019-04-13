MLB schedule, scores: Cardinals and Reds kick off Mexico series in Monterrey, CC Sabathia returns

As always, Saturday brings us a full slate of MLB action. There are 15 games in the schedule, including some increasingly uncommon Saturday afternoon contests. MLB games will be played in three different countries this weekend.

Here's what you need to know going into Saturday's action.

The Cardinals and Reds begin a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico. It is the first of two series in Monterrey this year (Angels will face Astros in May) and second of four series at alternate sites this season (Athletics vs. Mariners in Japan, Yankees vs. Red Sox in London).

Jose Altuve has gone deep in a career-high four straight games and the Astros have won their last seven games, the longest winning streak in baseball so far this season. Altuve and the Astros will look to keep their streaks alive against the first-place Mariners.

CC Sabathia returns from the injured list to join the Yankees and make the first start of his final season. The Yankees have lost four straight games overall and their problems go beyond all their injuries

The struggling Rockies are trying to snap their seven-game losing streak. They lost an 18-inning game Friday and have scored the third fewest runs in baseball this year (40).

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball scores for Saturday, April 13

Davis ends MLB record hitless streak

At long last, Chris Davis is back in the hit column. The struggling Orioles first baseman broke his MLB record 54 at-bat hitless streak with a two-out, two-run first inning single against Rick Porcello on Saturday.

Here is the slump-busting hit. Davis did ask for the ball and receive a nice hand from the fans at Fenway Park.

Prior to that single, Davis had been hitless in 62 consecutive plate appearances (also an MLB record) and 33 at-bats this season. His last hit prior to Saturday was a double against then-White Sox righty James Shields last September 14.

You can read more about Davis and his brethren in futility right here.

Quick hits