Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo exited Sunday's game against the Rays (an eventual 4-3 Rays win) after a very unfortunate accident in the on-deck circle.

Before the bottom of the fourth inning, Cedric Mullins was due to start things off for the Orioles while Mateo was slotted behind him. Mullins was loosening up with his bat when Mateo leaned down to grab something from the ground. Mullins' bat came down right as Mateo was raising up his head and the bat connected with the back of Mateo's helmet, possibly even getting some of his head and/or neck. It can be seen here at the top of the video:

After the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Mateo is in concussion protocol. On Monday, the Orioles placed him on the 7-day concussion injured list.

Mateo, 28, has been mostly serving as the Orioles' everyday second baseman. He's hitting .246/.294/.447 with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs, 10 stolen bases and 1.4 WAR this season.

As a corresponding move to Mateo hitting the IL, the Orioles called up utility prospect Connor Norby. He's seen time at right field, left field, second base and shortstop in the past two seasons in the minors. In 51 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, Norby is hitting .286/.374/.510 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine homers, 36 RBI, 42 runs and seven stolen bases. A second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of East Carolina, Norby has been ranked in the top-100 prospect lists before by both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.

Also of note here is the Orioles decided to leave top prospect Jackson Holliday in the minors to keep working on things after his poor MLB stint earlier this season.