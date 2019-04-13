MLB scores: White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hits first home run; Hamels, Cubs getting back on track
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Friday typically brings us a loaded slate of MLB action, but this one is merely almost loaded. That's because the Reds and Cardinals have the night off as they get set for a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico that starts Saturday. As well, the Tigers and Twins were rained out in Minneapolis, and they'll make up that game as part of split doubleheader on May 11.
In the early game, the Cubs continued their mostly successful homestand against the Mike Trout-less Angels. Evening action is highlighted by the start of a big Astros-Mariners series in Seattle, and in L.A. the Brewers and Dodgers get together for an NLCS rematch. Now let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, April 12
Hamels, Cubs getting back on track
Don't look now, but the Cubs are now 3-1 on their current homestand, and pitching -- such a problem during their 2-7 start -- has carried them. Here's more on why the Cubs are now and were always a contender despite that brutal start to 2019.
Highlight of the day: Jimenez is on the board
The White Sox acquired outfielder Eloy Jimenez as part of the July 2017 trade that sent lefty Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs. Jimenez in the minors should perhaps the best raw power of any prospect, and he's been a consensus top-10 overall prospect coming into each of the last two seasons.
After signing an extension with the White Sox, the club put him on the Opening Day roster -- as was deserved. However, coming into Friday night's game against the Yankees, the 22-year-old Jimenez was hitting just .279/.326/.302 in this, his rookie campaign. He'd also entered the night still looking for his first career home run. In the fifth inning, that changed:
That one, as you can see, put the White Sox up on the host Yankees. Jimenez's first career dinger left the bat at 108.6 mph (encouraging since he's had trouble making hard contact thus far in 2019) and traveled 425 feet.
The jury's still out on the White Sox's rebuilding process, but they badly need Jimenez and Yoan Moncada to realize their offensive potential. On that front, consider Jimenez's first career home run to be an encouraging sign.
Quick hits
- The Blue Jays' GM says the team will soon call up top overall prospect 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- The Phillies may have interest in trading for Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Read more here.
- The Yankees placed C Gary Sanchez on the injured list. New York now has 12 inactive players, the most in baseball.
- The Rockies are starting to lose their grip on a playoff spot due to the majors' worst offense.
- The Padres entered the night in first place, thanks in part to the work of a young rotation.
- We covered five unheralded pitchers who have nasty stuff.
- Per Bryan Hoch, Yankees RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder) did not have a successful simulated game on Friday and will undergo an MRI, according to MGR Aaron Boone.
- Jeff Fletcher tweets that Angels OF Mike Trout (groin) won't play before Monday.
-
