MLB scores: Yankees blank Red Sox behind Paxton; Rays' Glasnow wins fourth straight start

We have a full slate of games this Tuesday, with all 15 matchups as night games. The Boston Red Sox faced the New York Yankees in the Bronx, for the first time this season. We take a closer look at Boston starter Chris Sale and his struggles in the 8-0 loss to the Yankees below. Since the American League East rivals were off on Monday -- Jackie Robinson Day -- the players all wore No. 42 in Robinson's honor during Tuesday's game.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, April 16

Yankees blank Red Sox behind Paxton



The Boston Red Sox (6-12) traveled to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees (7-9) for their first matchup of the 2019 season on Tuesday where New York three-hit Boston in an 8-0 win. It's the first time since 1992 that the two teams are facing each other, both with records below .500 this deep into a season.

New York's James Paxton struck out 12 batters in eight innings. As MLB Stats notes, Paxton became the first Yankees pitcher to throw at least eight innings with 12+ strike outs against the Red Sox since Mike Mussina in 2001. Paxton's eight innings also gives him the longest start by a Yankees pitcher this season.

James Paxton is the first @Yankees pitcher to toss at least 8 innings with 12+ Ks against the Red Sox since Mike Mussina (9/2/2001). pic.twitter.com/wU8HyrEwPP — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 17, 2019

Boston's Chris Sale saw his average fastball velocity rise (97.5 mph) but still struggled against the American League East rival. Our own Mike Axisa was at Yankee Stadium for the game, and has more on Sale's rough outing here.

With 12 players on the Yankees injured list, the team has been forced to rely on contributions from the reserves and injury call-ups so far this season. The second and third stringers fared very well in the win over Boston on Tuesday, here's a breakdown of their productivity from Axisa.

Rays' Glasnow wins fourth start in a row



The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2, behind starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow allowed two runs over seven innings, winning his fourth consecutive start to begin the season. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed just one hit over his final 4 2/3 innings and ended the outing by retiring 10 in a row. Our own R.J. Anderson took a closer look at how some of the adjustments Glasnow made to his pitching approach have helped his early season success in 2019, check out the piece here.

Highlight of the day: Urshela makes completely ridiculous play from third



Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela somehow managed to throw out Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts from foul territory, while falling down. He backhanded the Betts' grounder, slipped on the grass in foul territory and still threw a perfect strike to get the out at first base. You have to check out the replay:

Urshela took over as the Yankees' starting third baseman after Miguel Andujar suffered a right labrum injury in the third game of the season.

Quick hits

