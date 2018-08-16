MLB suspends Jose Urena for six games after intentionally plunking Ronald Acuna Jr.

On Wednesday, Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena used his only pitch of the night to hit Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Urena was subsequently ejected, with many around the sport calling for a lengthy banishment.

So much for that.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced Urena will be suspended for six games, barring an appeal:

Miami Marlins pitcher José Ureña has received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday night's game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Unless appealed, Ureña's suspension is scheduled to begin tomorrow, when the Marlins are to play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. If he elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to Ureña will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. In addition, Braves first base coach Eric Young has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his actions during the incident. Young's suspension will be served tonight, when the Braves are scheduled to host the Colorado Rockies.

Because starters throw once every five games, their suspensions are never as severe as they sound. In this case, Urena is slated to miss one start. That's all.

It's worth noting that if Urena doesn't appeal he'll return in time to start against -- you guessed it -- Acuna and the Braves. That one might get out of hand, folks.