MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians win again, 27-1 in last 28

Thursday occasions an 11-game slate of MLB action, much of it carrying playoff implications. Let's dig in ...

Final scores

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (box score)

5, 4 (box score) Cleveland Indians 4, Los Angeles Angels 1 (GameTracker)

4, 1 (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

at , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Thursday's clinching scenarios

So far three teams have clinched their division (Astros, Indians, Nationals) and two others have clinched a postseason spot (Dodgers, Boston Red Sox ). That means five postseason spots are still up for grabs with 11 days to go in the regular season.

Unfortunately, there are no clinching scenarios in play Thursday, so no team will be popping champagne to celebrate. Here are the magic numbers coming into Thursday:

Dodgers: 2 to clinch NL West.

2 to clinch NL West. New York Yankees : 3 to win postseason spot.

3 to win postseason spot. Arizona Diamondbacks : 4 to clinch postseason spot.

4 to clinch postseason spot. Red Sox: 8 to clinch AL East.

8 to clinch AL East. Cubs: 8 to clinch NL Central.

8 to clinch NL Central. Rockies: 10 to clinch postseason spot.

10 to clinch postseason spot. Twins: 10 to clinch postseason spot.

The magic number is the number of wins by Team 1 and losses by Team 2 needed to clinch. So, for example, any combination of Red Sox wins and Yankees losses totaling eight the rest of the season clinches the AL East for Boston.

Indians now riding a 27-1 stretch

Last Friday the Indians had their AL-record 22-game hitting streak snapped, but they got right back up on the horse Saturday and have not lost since. Cleveland finished off their sweep of the Angels on Thursday afternoon, and they're now 27-1 in their last 28 games. 27-1!

It has been more than a century since a team last won 27 times in a 28-game span.

.@Indians have won 27 of 28 games.



That’s the most wins in a 28-game span since the Providence Grays went on to win 28 of 29 ... in 1884!!! pic.twitter.com/FI0I6Z2qzv — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 21, 2017

Thanks to this insane 27-1 hot streak, the Indians are only one game behind the Dodgers for baseball's best record. Passing Los Angeles would assure the Indians of home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Encarnacion hits 37th home run

Once upon a time, Edwin Encarnacion was off to a pretty slow start to the season after signing a free agent contract with the Indians. He bottomed out at a .670 OPS on May 15, which is pretty terrible for a bat-only designated hitter.

On May 16, Encarnacion went 2 for 4 with a home run, and he's been on a rampage since. Going into Thursday's game he'd hit .273/.389/.554 with 31 home runs in his previous 111 games, dating back to May 16. Encarnacion clubbed his 32nd home run since May 15 -- and 37th overall this season -- on Thursday afternoon:

Thursday's homer was the third in the last five games for Encarnacion. He is the only player in baseball to hit at least 37 home runs in each of the last three seasons, though Nelson Cruz and Nolan Arenado could join him before the season is out. Encarnacion has also hit 30-plus dingers in six straight seasons now. The next longest active streak is four, by Cruz and Anthony Rizzo .

