MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians win again, 27-1 in last 28
Thursday occasions an 11-game slate of MLB action, much of it carrying playoff implications. Let's dig in ...
Final scores
- Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 (box score)
- Cleveland Indians 4, Los Angeles Angels 1 (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
- Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Texas Rangers
at
Seattle Mariners
, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Thursday's clinching scenarios
So far three teams have clinched their division (Astros, Indians, Nationals) and two others have clinched a postseason spot (Dodgers, Boston Red Sox ). That means five postseason spots are still up for grabs with 11 days to go in the regular season.
Unfortunately, there are no clinching scenarios in play Thursday, so no team will be popping champagne to celebrate. Here are the magic numbers coming into Thursday:
- Dodgers: 2 to clinch NL West.
- New York Yankees : 3 to win postseason spot.
- Arizona Diamondbacks : 4 to clinch postseason spot.
- Red Sox: 8 to clinch AL East.
- Cubs: 8 to clinch NL Central.
- Rockies: 10 to clinch postseason spot.
- Twins: 10 to clinch postseason spot.
The magic number is the number of wins by Team 1 and losses by Team 2 needed to clinch. So, for example, any combination of Red Sox wins and Yankees losses totaling eight the rest of the season clinches the AL East for Boston.
Indians now riding a 27-1 stretch
Last Friday the Indians had their AL-record 22-game hitting streak snapped, but they got right back up on the horse Saturday and have not lost since. Cleveland finished off their sweep of the Angels on Thursday afternoon, and they're now 27-1 in their last 28 games. 27-1!
It has been more than a century since a team last won 27 times in a 28-game span.
Thanks to this insane 27-1 hot streak, the Indians are only one game behind the Dodgers for baseball's best record. Passing Los Angeles would assure the Indians of home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Encarnacion hits 37th home run
Once upon a time, Edwin Encarnacion was off to a pretty slow start to the season after signing a free agent contract with the Indians. He bottomed out at a .670 OPS on May 15, which is pretty terrible for a bat-only designated hitter.
On May 16, Encarnacion went 2 for 4 with a home run, and he's been on a rampage since. Going into Thursday's game he'd hit .273/.389/.554 with 31 home runs in his previous 111 games, dating back to May 16. Encarnacion clubbed his 32nd home run since May 15 -- and 37th overall this season -- on Thursday afternoon:
.@Encadwin takes his parrot for an afternoon stroll. pic.twitter.com/JUcYE9BKqy— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2017
Thursday's homer was the third in the last five games for Encarnacion. He is the only player in baseball to hit at least 37 home runs in each of the last three seasons, though Nelson Cruz and Nolan Arenado could join him before the season is out. Encarnacion has also hit 30-plus dingers in six straight seasons now. The next longest active streak is four, by Cruz and Anthony Rizzo .
Quick hits
- Yes, you can make the case that the Yankees are presently one of the best teams in baseball.
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, in the wake of a young girl's being struck in the face by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, says he'll "redouble" efforts to get holdout teams to expand protective netting. Since the incident the Reds, Padres, and Mariners announced they will extend the protective netting at their home ballparks.
- The Orioles reportedly came close to signing 3B Manny Machado to a long-term extension but didn't quite get it down. Machado is eligible for free agency following the 2018 season.
- New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson confirmed the club is likely to bring back struggling SP Matt Harvey next season. The team expects manager Terry Collins to retire, however.
- The Blue Jays will be looking to add to the rotation this offseason. The team has already re-signed
Marco Estrada
to a one-year contract. (Ben Nicholson-Smith via Twitter)
- The Rangers have released some new architectural renderings of Globe Life Field, which breaks ground next week. The ballpark is set to open in 2020.
