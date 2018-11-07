Mookie Betts becomes a father just nine days after winning his first World Series
It's been a whirlwind couple of days for the Red Sox outfielder
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts announced on Instagram that his girlfriend Brianna Hammond gave birth to a baby girl. The Red Sox outfielder was given another reason to celebrate, becoming a dad just nine days after winning the World Series.
"Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess," he captioned the Instagram post.
Dating back to the Red Sox's World Series win on Oct. 28, Betts has had a crazy couple of days. Here's what the last nine days have looked like for Betts:
- Oct. 28: Wins the 2018 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers
- Oct. 31: Celebrates the victory during Boston's World Series parade
- Nov. 4: Wins the third straight Gold Glove of his five-year career
- Nov. 5: Nominated for the American League Most Valuable Player award
- Nov. 6: Announces the birth of his baby girl
The craziest part is that Betts' 2018 still has potential to become even more exciting since he is the favorite to win the AL MVP award. MLB will announce award winners next week.
