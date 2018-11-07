Mookie Betts becomes a father just nine days after winning his first World Series

On Tuesday, Mookie Betts announced on Instagram that his girlfriend Brianna Hammond gave birth to a baby girl. The Red Sox outfielder was given another reason to celebrate, becoming a dad just nine days after winning the World Series.

"Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess," he captioned the Instagram post.

A #WorldSeries and now a brand new baby girl? Have yourself a week, Mookie!



(via Mookie's IG) pic.twitter.com/GfsXlAJri6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 7, 2018

Dating back to the Red Sox's World Series win on Oct. 28, Betts has had a crazy couple of days. Here's what the last nine days have looked like for Betts:

The craziest part is that Betts' 2018 still has potential to become even more exciting since he is the favorite to win the AL MVP award. MLB will announce award winners next week.