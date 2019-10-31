Nationals World Series parade: Details announced for championship celebration in Washington D.C.
Fans in Washington D.C. will get to celebrate the Nats' first-ever championship with the players on Saturday
The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 to win the first World Series in franchise history. In a year and postseason full of comebacks, the Nationals defied the odds and won all four of their games against Houston on the road. After late-night celebrations on Wednesday, Nats fans will have the chance to keep the party going with the players and members of the championship team on Saturday.
Washington D.C. officials announced the details of the World Series parade, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. Full information can be found here.
Nationals World Series parade details
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW with a team rally. Fans attending the parade are encouraged to use #FightFinished on social media, and can surely expect to hear 'Baby Shark' a few times during the festivities.
If you're a Nationals fan who would also like to wear the championship attire for your attendance at the parade, you can find that here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Royals announce Matheny as new manager
Matheny joined the Royals organization as a special advisor last November
-
2020 MLB World Series, pennant odds
Here are the latest 2020 World Series and pennant odds for all 30 MLB teams
-
Power Rankings: What a season it was
The runners-up take the second spot, while one semifinalist earns the No. 3 ranking
-
Martinez says Nats 'cured his heart'
It was a heartfelt message from the Nationals manager following the title
-
Twitter trolls Bryce Harper after WS
The Nationals unlikely October run ended in a title
-
Veteran Nats finally get first ring
Many Washington players had only known postseason heartbreak before 2019
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night