Nationals World Series parade: Details announced for championship celebration in Washington D.C.

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 to win the first World Series in franchise history. In a year and postseason full of comebacks, the Nationals defied the odds and won all four of their games against Houston on the road. After late-night celebrations on Wednesday, Nats fans will have the chance to keep the party going with the players and members of the championship team on Saturday.

Washington D.C. officials announced the details of the World Series parade, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. Full information can be found here.

Nationals World Series parade details

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Constitution Avenue NW at 15th Street NW, proceed east along Constitution Avenue NW, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 3rd Street NW with a team rally. Fans attending the parade are encouraged to use #FightFinished on social media, and can surely expect to hear 'Baby Shark' a few times during the festivities.

🦈🦈🦈🦈 ALERT 🦈🦈🦈🦈



Saturday’s @Nationals #WorldSeries Championship Parade may be the largest Baby Shark dance the world has ever seen. Be a part of it! #SportsCapital #fightfinished #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/RzFJpSkqsv — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) October 31, 2019

If you're a Nationals fan who would also like to wear the championship attire for your attendance at the parade, you can find that here.