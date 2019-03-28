Opening Day: Brewers' Lorenzo Cain makes game-winning, homer-robbing grab to deny Jose Martinez and the Cardinals

Is Opening Day too early for the defensive play of the year?

It's only Opening Day, but there's a pretty good chance Lorenzo Cain has made the best defense play of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thursday afternoon Cain robbed Cardinals slugger Jose Martinez of a would-be game-tying home run against Josh Hader in the bottom of the ninth. Rather than knot the game up 5-5 with two outs, the game was over (MIL 5, STL 4). Check it out:

According to Statcast, similar batted balls (based on exit velocity and launch angle) go for a home run 62.0 percent of the time. Those batted balls have a .710 expected batted average. Point is, Martinez crushed it.

Home runs by Christian Yelich and starter Jhoulys Chacin (!) helped the Brewers to the Opening Day win. Cain has a single in addition to his game-saving catch, and maybe his spectacular grab in March will matter in the NL Central race in September.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

