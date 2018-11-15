Orioles hire former Astros exec Mike Elias as new general manager
The Orioles have found Dan Duquette's successor
The Baltimore Orioles have named Mike Elias as their next executive vice president and general manager. He'll be formally introduced by the club on Monday.
Elias, 35, had been the assistant general manager of the Astros, handing player acquisition, and now he'll replace Dan Duquette in Baltimore. Elias is a Yale graduate who started out as a scout in the Cardinals' front office. He then worked under Jeff Luhnow in Houston, where he served for a time as director of amateur scouting. Thanks to his success in that role, he took on more responsibilities in building what's become one of the strongest organizations in baseball.
In Baltimore, Elias will take over a club that lost 115 games this past season and has finally committed itself to a rebuild. As part of that process, the Orioles traded away Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Brad Brach, Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop over the summer, mostly in exchange for young talent and international slot money. The latter focus marks a shift for the Orioles, who have long neglected the international market for talent.
In Elias, they get an experienced exec who's overseen numerous drafts and had a hand in a highly successful rebuild process. He's also part of an organization that's been adept at identifying and procuring talent on the international market. As a member of the Astros' front office, Elias also cultivated a deep familiarity with analytics, which has been another area of relative neglect for the Orioles.
Via Roch Kubatko, here's what former Oriole and former Astros first base coach Rich Dauer had to say about Elias:
As well, Mark Feinsand reports that Sig Mejdal, one of the Astros' key analytical minds, is likely to join Elias in Baltimore, provided the hire is indeed finalized. On that note:
Elias will be faced with a long road back to contention with the Orioles, but he's deeply familiar with such an arc. The Astros, of course, went from 111 losses in 2013 to a winning season and playoff berth in 2015 to a championship in 2017. Doubtless, Orioles fans would be fine with such a trajectory under Elias.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB advanced stats glossary
Confused about some of advanced stats used in baseball analysis? We're here to help
-
5 low-cost starters who may fit the A's
The A's have had success with reclamation projects like Rich Hill in recent years
-
Why it makes sense to shop Greinke
The Diamondbacks are already faced with heavy losses this offseason
-
FA Corbin drawing heavy interest
The market appears to be heating up for the best starting pitcher on the free agent market
-
Marlins reveal new logo, uniforms
The Marlins new ownership group continues to put its own stamp on the franchise
-
Four bold strategies for 2019
From pretending it's 2003 to being greedier on the basepaths