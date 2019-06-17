Padres' Manny Machado suspended one game for 'aggressively arguing' and making contact with umpire
Machado intends to appeal the suspension that stems from Saturday's incident
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for, in MLB's words, "aggressively arguing and making contact" with umpire Bill Welke. The incident occured on Saturday night during San Diego's game against the Rockies following a called strike three against Machado in the fifth inning. Take a look:
Machado's suspension has been scheduled for tonight's game against the Brewers. However, Machado has elected to appeal the decision and will not serve it Monday night. Machado was one of three members of the Padres dugout to be tossed on Saturday. He was joined by manager Andy Green and pitcher Matt Strahm, who claims his ejection was due to Welke mishearing him cheer on a teammate.
This season, Machado's first in San Diego, the 26-year-old is batting .261/.343/.448 with 13 home runs and a WAR of 1.5 in 70 games. Machado is in the first year of a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres.
