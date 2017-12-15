Phillies reportedly agree to three-year deal with first baseman Carlos Santana

The veteran slugger spent the last eight seasons with Cleveland

The Phillies have agreed to terms with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. More details: 

Santana, 31, had spent all eight seasons of his big-league career with the Indians. Last season, he batted .259/.363/.455 (112 OPS+) with 23 home runs and 37 doubles in 154 games with Cleveland. 

We'll have more to come on this breaking story. 

