Phillies reportedly agree to three-year deal with first baseman Carlos Santana

The Phillies have agreed to terms with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. More details:

Santana’s deal is $60M for 3 years with philly — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Santana, 31, had spent all eight seasons of his big-league career with the Indians. Last season, he batted .259/.363/.455 (112 OPS+) with 23 home runs and 37 doubles in 154 games with Cleveland.

We'll have more to come on this breaking story.