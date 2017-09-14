'Racism is as American as baseball' banner dropped over Red Sox's Green Monster
The fans and the banner were removed by Fenway Park security
There's been a lot of talk about race this season in and around Fenway Park. Early in the season, a fan yelled a slur at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. More recently, the Boston Red Sox have talked about changing the name of Yawkey Way. On Wednesday night, the issue came to the forefront again.
This time, the catalyst was a couple fans who unfurled a banner reading "Racism is as American as baseball," on the Green Monster -- the popular and gigantic left field wall at Fenway. Here's a couple looks at the banner:
The Red Sox had the fans and the banner removed. The group has since explained itself and its message -- yes, it was supposed to be anti-racist -- to Evan Drellich at CSN New England:
"We want to remind everyone that just as baseball is fundamental to American culture and history, so too is racism," the group said in a written statement. "White people need to wake up to this reality before white supremacy can truly be dismantled. We urge anyone who is interested in learning more or taking action to contact their local racial justice organization."
The team has yet to issue a statement regarding Wednesday's incident.
