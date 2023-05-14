An interleague battle on Sunday Night Baseball has the Boston Red Sox (22-18) hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (15-25). St. Louis has been playing good baseball lately, winning five of its last six games. On the other side, Boston is on a two-game skid, and last night, the Cardinals beat the Red Sox 4-3. Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is on the hill for St. Louis, while Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29 ERA) gets the nod for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. St. Louis is listed at -115 in the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Red Sox vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox moneyline: St. Louis -115, Boston -105

Cardinals vs. Red Sox run-line: Boston +1.5 (-145)

Cardinals vs. Red Sox over-under: 10 runs

STL: Cardinals are 5-1 in their last 6 overall

BOS: Red Sox are 6-2 in their last 8 home games



Why you should back the Red Sox



Third baseman Rafael Devers is a smooth hitter who has the ability to push the ball into any gap on the field and owns an effortless swing. The two-time All-Star is currently tied for fourth in the majors in home runs (11) and is second in RBI (36). On May 12 versus the Cardinals, he went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Designated hitter Justin Turner came over to Boston in the offseason. Turner has good plate discipline and awareness at the dish, and the 38-year-old can also play multiple positions if needed. Turner has a batting average of .272 with three dingers and 14 RBI. On May 9 against the Atlanta Braves, he was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a big-time slugger who has excellent pitch recognition skills and drives the ball into any spot on the diamond. The seven-time All-Star is eighth in the NL in batting average (.310) with seven home runs and 20 RBI. In Friday's game against the Red Sox, Goldschmidt was 3-for-5, collecting his third three-hit game over his last seven starts.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is another playmaker who has natural power and run-producing abilities. The 32-year-old is a 10-time Gold Glove winner and owns an elite arm. Arenado is batting .252 with five home runs and 22 RBI. On May 12, he went 4-of-5 with a two-run homer. See which team to back here.

