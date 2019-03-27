Red Sox vs. Mariners: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

Although the Seattle Mariners technically began the 2019 MLB regular season with a recent pair of games in Tokyo, Japan, the rest of the league will enjoy Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.

That includes the Mariners' next opponent -- the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know about the American League foes' showdown on Thursday night:

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stats: GameTracker

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds Odds: Red Sox -195 / Mariners +165

Storylines

Red Sox: Boston's title defense begins Thursday, and the only significant piece missing from their Opening Day lineup will be World Series MVP Steve Pearce, who's injured. Closer Craig Kimbrel was a big offseason loss out of the bullpen (even though he remains unsigned), but otherwise, there's little reason to believe the Sox won't be among MLB's top title contenders again. Their relievers aren't as lethal as those of the rival New York Yankees, but their star power -- from Mookie Betts to J.D. Martinez to Opening Day ace Chris Sale -- is enough to scare the rest of the league.

Mariners: After falling out of a once-promising playoff race in 2018, Seattle completely remade itself over the winter, parting ways with just about every recognizable talent in the name of prospect acquisition. Pay little mind to their 2-0 record after the Japan series. They may have some fight in them, especially if Tim Beckham keeps it up and their veteran plug-ins can get hot, but overall, they can't be expected to sniff the postseason this time around.

Prediction

Marco Gonzales looked promising in Seattle's actual opener, and he's still fresh from that outing. But this is the Red Sox we're talking about. Sale's numbers vs. the Mariners lean heavily in his favor, and with Boston's lineup, this is a pretty easy decision.

Pick: Red Sox -195