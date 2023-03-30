American League East rivals begin the 2023 MLB season against each other on Thursday as the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day for the third time in four years. Boston cruised to a 13-2 home victory against Baltimore in their 2020 opener, while the Orioles started the following campaign with a 3-0 triumph in Beantown. The Red Sox went 78-84 in 2022 and were last in the division for the second time in three years. Baltimore made a rare push for the playoffs but came up short as it finished three games out of the final wild-card spot despite being over .500 (83-79) for the first time in six seasons.

BOS: The Red Sox won their final six home games in 2022, including three against Baltimore

BAL: The Orioles lost five of their last six overall meetings with Boston last year

Why you should back the Red Sox

Corey Kluber continues his tour of the AL East as he makes his debut with Boston, which is hoping he can regain the form that helped him win the Cy Young Award with Cleveland in both 2014 and 2017. The 36-year-old right-hander spent 2021 with the New York Yankees and last year in Tampa Bay, where he recorded 10 victories -- his highest total since winning a career-high 20 games in 2018. Kluber has pitched well at Fenway, going 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven starts.

The Red Sox are expecting big things from their offense despite having lost Xander Bogaerts during the offseason. Rafael Devers is the biggest threat in the lineup as he has recorded 97 home runs and 316 RBI over 453 games in his last three full seasons. Adam Duvall is looking to bounce back from a rough year in Atlanta after setting career highs of 38 homers and 113 RBI the previous season and fellow newcomer Masataka Yoshida is a two-time batting champion in Japan's Pacific League.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore got off to a rough start in 2022 but began to turn things around in July with a 10-game winning streak and finished three games behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild-card spot. The Orioles own the third-best Opening Day winning percentage in major-league history as they are 71-49-1 since the franchise debuted in 1901. The club won eight consecutive season openers from 2011-18 and posted a 3-1 victory at Boston in 2021.

Anthony Santander is coming off the best season of his career as he recorded 33 homers and 89 RBI last year. Another key member of Baltimore's lineup is catcher Adley Rutschman, who had a solid rookie campaign in 2022 and batted .310 with four blasts and a 1.015 OPS during spring training. The Orioles also will have a newcomer on the mound Thursday in Kyle Gibson, a 35-year-old righty who has registered a 1.57 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in four outings at Fenway Park.

