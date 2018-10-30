Red Sox World Series parade live stream, route info, start time, TV channel: How to watch Boston's celebration online
Boston is ready to party after another championship
The Red Sox will celebrate their 2018 championship on Wednesday, Oct. 31 with a World Series parade. Boston fans are enjoying the spoils of another title. The Red Sox clinched their fourth championship in the last 15 years Sunday night, taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. The win, which was Boston's 119th since Opening Day, capped off one of the best seasons of all time.
Red Sox players and coaches will be on duck boats -- a Boston tradition -- for the parade, which will start next to Fenway Park at 11 a.m. ET. If you're a Red Sox fan who won't be in Boston (or is stuck at work) on Wednesday, you'll still be able to watch the parade from afar. Here are those details:
Red Sox World Series parade stream, how to watch online
Live stream: Boston's CBS affiliate, WBZ, will carry a stream online. Watch here
TV channel: MLB Network will carry the parade nationally
Red Sox World Series parade details, route
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Start: Boylston Street next to Fenway Park
End: Staniford Street
Here's a map of the route through Boston:
While the parade is nothing new for a lot of Red Sox fans, the 2018 title was the first for World Series championship many of the team's star players, including Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, David Price, Chris Sale and Andrew Benintendi. No doubt they'll enjoy the coronation through the streets of Boston.
