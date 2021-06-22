Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will serve a one-game suspension and won't be available for Tuesday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The discipline stems from Votto's first-inning ejection in the Reds-Padres game on Saturday. Major League Baseball originally suspended Votto for two games, but after Votto's appeal, he had the suspension reduced to just one.

Here's the full announcement made by longtime Marlins executive and MLB on-field operations VP Michael Hill:

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions in the top of the first inning of Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

He was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire Ryan Additon about a check-swing strike out made by third base umpire Chris Guccione. Here's the full scuffle:

Votto's ejection unexpectedly spurred the start of a very wholesome fan story. Six-year-old Abigail Courtney was in attendance at Saturday's game with her family. Abigail, a huge Votto fan, was heartbroken when he was ejected in the top of the first. After Abigail's disappointment was shared on Twitter, the Reds reached out and wanted to make things right. Votto gave her an autographed baseball that included an apology for his early ejection, and later met with his No. 1 fan.

Votto, 37, is hitting .240/.331/.435 with an OPS of .766 and eight home runs. The Reds are coming off a a 12-inning loss to the Twins on Monday, with an afternoon game on Tuesday, so the quick turnaround makes it an ideal time for Votto to serve the suspension. Cincinnati's off on Wednesday, and Votto should be back in the lineup when the Reds host the Atlanta Braves for a four-game series beginning Thursday. Entering Tuesday, the Reds are 35-36 and six games back (fourth place) in the National League Central.