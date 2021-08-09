The Cincinnati Reds look to stay hot and keep the pressure on in the National League Central Division race when they take on the Cleveland Indians in a key interleague matchup on Monday. The Reds (61-51), second in the NL Central, five games behind Milwaukee, have won 10 of their last 12 games. The Indians (54-55), second in the AL Central, 10 ½ games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox, have won two of three. Cleveland has gone just 4-6 in its last 10 games. This will be a makeup game for the May 9 rainout.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Indians lead the all-time series 68-54, including a 38-24 edge in games played at Cleveland. Cincinnati is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Reds vs. Indians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Reds vs. Indians money line: Cincinnati -160, Cleveland +150

Reds vs. Indians run line: Cincinnati -1.5

Reds vs. Indians over-under: 9.5 runs

CIN: The Reds are 5-0 in their last five games against a team with a losing record

CLE: The Indians are 5-2 in their last seven Monday games

Why you should back the Reds



The Cincinnati Reds will send right-hander Luis Castillo (6-10, 4.09 ERA) to the mound. Castillo has been nearly lights out in his past six outings, including three consecutive victories. On Wednesday against Minnesota, Castillo allowed just one earned run on six hits in six innings of work. He also walked one and struck out seven. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a game in his last 13 appearances. The last time he did was against Milwaukee in a 9-4 loss on May 23.

Nick Castellanos continues to be among the team leaders in hitting, batting .323 with 19 homers, 61 RBIs and 62 runs scored. In Saturday's 11-3 win over Pittsburgh, he was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. He has had good success against Cleveland in his career. In 106 appearances against the Indians, Castellanos is hitting .264 with 33 doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 44 RBIs.

Why you should back the Indians

Cleveland is coming off its first series win since mid-July, going 2-1 against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was 2-for-5 in Sunday's 7-5 win, hitting the tie-breaking two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. For the season, Zimmer is hitting .247 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 20 runs scored. He has hit well against Reds pitching since entering the big leagues in 2017. In six career games against Cincinnati, he is hitting .357 with a double and two RBIs.

Infielder Amed Rosario, who sat out Sunday's game, is expected to be back in the lineup. He has hits in his last four games and in eight of nine. In Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers, Rosario was 2-for-5, his fourth multi-hit game during that stretch. For the season, he is batting .270 with six homers, 32 RBIs and 51 runs scored.

How to make Indians vs. Reds picks

