It's been no secret that Shohei Ohtani has been on a historic tear to start off the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder slugged his MLB-leading 14th home run of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Ohtani ranks first in home runs (14) and slugging percentage (.632) along with six stolen bases, which is tied for 10th in the majors. Night in and night out, the 26-year old slugger has had a knack for launching absolute missiles that were no-doubters as soon as they left his bat.
Just to put into perspective how absurd Ohtani has been at the plate, he's currently on pace to hit 56 home runs this season. That would be tied for the 17th-most in a single season with Ken Griffey Jr. and Hack Wilson.
(He's pitching tomorrow)#WeBelieve I @Angels pic.twitter.com/aGj5pFdSkW— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 19, 2021
As if Ohtani's hitting numbers weren't impressive enough, he's getting it done on the mound as well.
Entering Wednesday, Ohtani has a 1-0 record to go along with a 2.10 ERA. Ohtani's ERA is good for seventh in the league while his opponents are hitting just .126 (best in the majors). Aside from an April 26 start against the Texas Rangers, the Angels star has allowed one run or less in his other four starts. In his last start against the Houston Astros, Ohtani turned in his most complete performance of the year as he went seven innings and surrendered just one run on four hits.
It's not even just fans of the game that are noticing the astounding numbers that Ohtani is putting up. Athletes from New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman to Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt are getting wrapped up in Ohtani's stellar campaign and can't help expressing how incredible his current run has been.
Ohtani is a mythical legend in human form. What he’s doing is beyond incredible. Everyone in the big leagues is in awe of his talent. After games, I be running to my phone to check and see what Ohtani did on the night! Lol 😂— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 19, 2021
It feels like a lot of people are talking about Shohei Ohtani but still nowhere near enough people are talking about Shohei Ohtani.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2021
What he’s doing in baseball is insane.
🤯🤯🤯
Red Sox closer Matt Barnes on Shohei Ohtani: “I personally think he's the most physically gifted baseball player that we've ever seen."— Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 16, 2021
Has anyone ever been the All-Star Game starting pitcher and starting DH lol? pic.twitter.com/CTVKUq30xn— Alex Wood (@Awood45) May 19, 2021
Shohei Ohtani is off to a 🔥 start, and @CC_Sabathia is conducting the hype train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/t8y955CxJO— MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2021