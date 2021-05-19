It's been no secret that Shohei Ohtani has been on a historic tear to start off the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder slugged his MLB-leading 14th home run of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Ohtani ranks first in home runs (14) and slugging percentage (.632) along with six stolen bases, which is tied for 10th in the majors. Night in and night out, the 26-year old slugger has had a knack for launching absolute missiles that were no-doubters as soon as they left his bat.

Just to put into perspective how absurd Ohtani has been at the plate, he's currently on pace to hit 56 home runs this season. That would be tied for the 17th-most in a single season with Ken Griffey Jr. and Hack Wilson.

As if Ohtani's hitting numbers weren't impressive enough, he's getting it done on the mound as well.

Entering Wednesday, Ohtani has a 1-0 record to go along with a 2.10 ERA. Ohtani's ERA is good for seventh in the league while his opponents are hitting just .126 (best in the majors). Aside from an April 26 start against the Texas Rangers, the Angels star has allowed one run or less in his other four starts. In his last start against the Houston Astros, Ohtani turned in his most complete performance of the year as he went seven innings and surrendered just one run on four hits.

It's not even just fans of the game that are noticing the astounding numbers that Ohtani is putting up. Athletes from New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman to Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt are getting wrapped up in Ohtani's stellar campaign and can't help expressing how incredible his current run has been.