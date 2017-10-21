SportsLine MLB playoff odds, projections: Will Yankees or Astros face Dodgers?
Who will win Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night? SportsLine has a strong lean on one side
On Friday, we saw the Houston Astros even the American League Championship Series with the New York Yankees at three wins apiece, necessitating a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Saturday night. The victor will move on to the World Series, where they'll play the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the National League pennant earlier in the week.
We've been keeping you updated on the SportsLine odds all postseason long, and there's no sense stopping now. You might be surprised to learn that the Yankees are the overwhelming favorites to win Game 7. SportsLine has New York's chances of winning the AL at 61.71 percent -- that despite the Astros having home-field advantage.
Here's every team's likelihood of winning the World Series, per the SportsLine projections:
- Dodgers: 57.35 percent
- Yankees: 26.19 percent
- Astros: 16.47 percent
We'll gain more clarity on Saturday night. The Yankees and Astros will play Game 7 at 8 p.m. ET. After which, the Dodgers will know just whom they'll be facing in the 2017 World Series -- and we'll know whether SportsLine's projections were right to favor the Yankees by such a wide margin.
