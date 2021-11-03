Prior to the start of every sports season, people lay out predictions for how they think the campaign will go and what team will win it all. More often than not, the predictions aren't anywhere close to being accurate.

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman and media personality Trevor Plouffe has bucked that trend. Back on March 31, Plouffe predicted that the Atlanta Braves would defeat the Houston Astros in six games to win the 2021 World Series.

On Tuesday, that prediction came to fruition as the Braves won Game 6 to take home their first World Series title since 1995.

It's extremely impressive to get the exact scenario correct. Occasionally, a person may have the winning team in a prediction correct, but the opponent is completely wrong and vice versa.

Not Plouffe. He hit the nail right on the head and that rarely happens. What's even more impressive is that many counted the Braves out after star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL in July and the team was fading out of the National League East division race. However, the Braves front office went out and acquired eventual World Series MVP Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Joc Pederson to make up for the injuries that they had.

In addition to Plouffe, a college student back in 2016(!) predicted that the Braves would win the World Series in six games in the year that he graduates college ... which happenes to be 2021.

These guys must have some crystal balls.