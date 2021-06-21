The Seattle Mariners on Sunday completed a four-game sweep of the reigning-AL champion Tampa Bay Rays, and they did so via walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning. Shed Long, take it away:

Walk-off grand slam? Yes, that merits a look at the player-centric color television footage:

That's a 6-2 Mariners win in 10 innings (box score), and that's Long's first homer of the season. The win pushes the M's to two games above .500 for the first time since May 8. That's also Seattle's first walk-off grand slam in almost 15 years:

On the other side of thing, the Rays in the course of this four-game sweep in Seattle suffered three walk-off losses. Here's a look at all of them:

Tampa Bay also led in all four games of the series. Overall, the Rays have lost six in a row and slipped to second place behind the Red Sox in the AL East. As well, the Yankees seem to be gradually finding their expected level, so compression in the AL East standings may be forthcoming. The Rays on balance have still been one of the best teams in baseball this season -- they had the best record in baseball prior to that aforementioned six-game losing streak -- but it's been a tough run of late, especially on Sunday.